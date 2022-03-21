Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 17th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.90. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on KBL. Acumen Capital cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$52.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Laurentian Bank of Canada cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$49.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.13.

KBL stock opened at C$31.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$332.32 million and a PE ratio of 38.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$34.15. K-Bro Linen has a 52-week low of C$29.69 and a 52-week high of C$47.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 147.60%.

About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.