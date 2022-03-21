CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Purchased by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,541 shares during the quarter. CoStar Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $13,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,378,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in CoStar Group by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,176,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 45,924 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Finally, Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $64.53. 2,506,775 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,815,162. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200-day moving average is $77.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 85.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 11.77 and a quick ratio of 11.78.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $506.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $501.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSGP. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $110.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on CoStar Group from $107.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.22.

About CoStar Group (Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

