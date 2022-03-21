Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Vantage Investment Partners LLC

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,191 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

COST stock traded down $5.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $555.53. 3,122,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,640,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $322.39 and a 52-week high of $571.49. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day moving average is $507.65.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $540.13 per share, for a total transaction of $499,620.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

