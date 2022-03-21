Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Donaldson Capital Management LLC

Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,217 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 2.7% of Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $61,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 24.5% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,288,741 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,028,446,000 after acquiring an additional 450,303 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 28.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,519,110 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $682,611,000 after acquiring an additional 338,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,972,264 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,234,287,000 after acquiring an additional 330,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,134,123 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $13,540,768,000 after buying an additional 178,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,125,592 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,192,456,000 after buying an additional 172,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total value of $1,633,949.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter purchased 925 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $540.13 per share, with a total value of $499,620.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $606.00 to $603.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $498.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $595.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $551.89.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $555.53. 3,123,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,649,314. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $328.19 and a one year high of $571.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $515.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $507.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $246.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.67.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $51.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.51 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.46%.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

