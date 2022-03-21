Country Club Trust Company n.a. Acquires 2,025 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 253.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,825 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 84 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,410 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.64, for a total transaction of $368,912.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ISRG stock opened at $290.11 on Monday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $231.21 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $104.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.17, a PEG ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average of $328.53.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $381.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $370.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $372.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.90.

Intuitive Surgical Profile (Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.