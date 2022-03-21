Country Club Trust Company n.a. Buys 500 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Melone Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $2,729,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $1,136,000. Finally, Bay Rivers Group grew its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 12,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,437,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA opened at $347.19 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $320.62 and a 1 year high of $369.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $344.75 and its 200 day moving average is $350.65.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

