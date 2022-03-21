Country Club Trust Company n.a. Increases Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,996 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,965,680,000 after buying an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,280,000 after buying an additional 311,657 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after buying an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.09.

In other news, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.80, for a total value of $637,816.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $426.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $324.23 and a fifty-two week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $403.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $366.78. The company has a market capitalization of $113.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.80.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.23 by $0.01. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.