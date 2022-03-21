Country Club Trust Company n.a. Purchases 7,857 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $4,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $45,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,738.1% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. 51.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Exxon Mobil stock opened at $78.67 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $333.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.21. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $52.10 and a 52 week high of $91.50.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $84.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.31%.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.65.

In related news, VP Stephen A. Littleton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $812,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.05, for a total transaction of $120,075,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

