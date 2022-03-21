Country Club Trust Company n.a. Reduces Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,646 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after buying an additional 762,224 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,386,354 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,815,951,000 after buying an additional 132,670 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Adobe by 4.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,026,969 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,115,275,000 after buying an additional 267,038 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,760,780 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,892,316,000 after buying an additional 121,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 3.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,434,469 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,704,453,000 after buying an additional 228,139 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.73, for a total value of $2,074,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.25, for a total transaction of $2,688,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,346 shares of company stock worth $9,865,572. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $600.00 to $820.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $736.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Adobe stock opened at $453.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $480.45 and its 200 day moving average is $571.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $407.94 and a 52-week high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

