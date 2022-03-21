Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 5,704 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lessened its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 298,912 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,704 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.5% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $19,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $55.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $232.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.05. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.16, for a total value of $33,537.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

