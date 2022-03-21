Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Director Purchases $3,770,000.00 in Stock

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.85 per share, for a total transaction of $3,770,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CPNG traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $18.85. 9,248,384 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,765,606. The firm has a market cap of $33.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46. Coupang, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.84.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNGGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Coupang had a negative net margin of 8.38% and a negative return on equity of 46.10%. Coupang’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 3,081.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Coupang in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Coupang by 49.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coupang presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

