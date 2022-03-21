Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,564,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466,307 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Coupang worth $45,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPNG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coupang by 340.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,399,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,938,000 after acquiring an additional 52,855,644 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Coupang by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 64,615,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,395,000 after acquiring an additional 15,599,767 shares during the period. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $431,845,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $376,611,000. Finally, Abrams Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,938,000. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 50,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total value of $1,043,500,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total value of $3,326,847.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,121,422 shares of company stock valued at $1,046,857,167.

CPNG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Coupang from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Coupang from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of CPNG opened at $19.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $15.27 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.84.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). Coupang had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

