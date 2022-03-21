Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Insider Sells $290,011.50 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) insider Betty M. Vandenbosch sold 14,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.07, for a total transaction of $290,011.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Coursera stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.50. The company had a trading volume of 864,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,794. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.91. Coursera, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.32 and a twelve month high of $62.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.89.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.73 million. Coursera had a negative net margin of 34.97% and a negative return on equity of 28.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Coursera, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

COUR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Coursera from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coursera has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.12.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $2,027,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $7,766,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth $5,484,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Coursera by 1,303.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $657,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

