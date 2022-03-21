COVA (COVA) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

COVA (COVA) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. One COVA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. COVA has a market capitalization of $118,871.84 and $2,646.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, COVA has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

COVA Profile

COVA is a coin. COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 coins. The official message board for COVA is medium.com/@covatoken . COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken . The official website for COVA is covalent.ai . The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent is a new addition to the Internet protocol suite that specifies and enforces how data should be used. Under the Covalent protocol, data carries a “smart policy”. Whereas a usual data usage policy is expressed in natural language and is only enforceable by law, a “smart policy” is specified in programming language and is enforceable by code. “

COVA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

