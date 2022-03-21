Covalent Hits Market Cap of $84.59 Million (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Covalent coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000807 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Covalent has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. Covalent has a total market capitalization of $84.59 million and $1.62 million worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00045915 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,937.91 or 0.07142601 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,039.63 or 0.99775031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.02 or 0.00041373 BTC.

Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covalent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Covalent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Covalent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

