Covestro AG (ETR:1COV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €67.23 ($73.88).

1COV has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €92.00 ($101.10) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €74.00 ($81.32) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($68.13) target price on Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Baader Bank set a €75.00 ($82.42) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($69.23) target price on Covestro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of 1COV opened at €47.41 ($52.10) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €50.99 and its 200-day moving average price is €53.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.60. Covestro has a 52 week low of €39.50 ($43.41) and a 52 week high of €60.24 ($66.20).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

