Cox Capital Mgt LLC Buys 905 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 116.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 87,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,652 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,250,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. lifted its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 12,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on RY shares. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$146.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $141.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. cut their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royal Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Shares of NYSE:RY traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.14. The company had a trading volume of 28,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,596,513. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.68. The stock has a market cap of $160.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $91.14 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 28.16%. On average, research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.944 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

