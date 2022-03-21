Cox Capital Mgt LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,802 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 1.6% of Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $1,201,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,139 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,018,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 27,178 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock valued at $17,379,914 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $279.33. 6,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,450,379. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $238.62 and a 52-week high of $299.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 21.28%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens downgraded Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $303.43.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

