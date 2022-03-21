Cox Capital Mgt LLC Invests $1.23 Million in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 21,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,230,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned about 0.12% of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPAY. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 264,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,932,000 after purchasing an additional 63,816 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 39.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 59.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 209,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after acquiring an additional 78,517 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 749.7% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 121,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,041,000 after acquiring an additional 107,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 111,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.19. 130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,983. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $73.38.

