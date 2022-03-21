Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases 10,289 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,289 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,828,681 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $587,554,000 after acquiring an additional 28,173 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 666.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 557,364 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $67,820,000 after acquiring an additional 43,267 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 417.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 28,065 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,417,000 after acquiring an additional 22,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $154.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $160.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.63.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $94.85. 31,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,403,838. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $104.33 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.73. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.00 and a 1 year high of $155.96.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 276.47%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.66, for a total transaction of $11,514,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.