Cox Capital Mgt LLC Purchases New Shares in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 40,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC owned 0.69% of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGJ. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 180.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period.

NASDAQ PGJ traded down $1.63 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.82. 2,414 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 170,277. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $71.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.82.

