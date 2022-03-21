Cox Capital Mgt LLC Sells 9,159 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Cox Capital Mgt LLC cut its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,159 shares during the quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after buying an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,486,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,345 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after purchasing an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BABA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $198.12.

BABA stock traded down $8.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 749,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,603,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.39. The company has a market capitalization of $269.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.79 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

