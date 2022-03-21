CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of CPI Card Group Inc. (TSE:PMTS – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:PMTS) were down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$34.42 and last traded at C$34.51. Approximately 1,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 4,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$35.03.
The stock has a market cap of C$387.86 million and a PE ratio of 14.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$33.06.
About CPI Card Group (TSE:PMTS)
Further Reading
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
Receive News & Ratings for CPI Card Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Card Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.