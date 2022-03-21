Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.38.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 265.1% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $123.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

