Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $147.38.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. TheStreet downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $136.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.
In related news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $199,376.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $123.67 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.99. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $178.82. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $862.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.00 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 4.48%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 87.40%.
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.
