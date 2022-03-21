Credits (CS) Price Hits $0.0333 on Top Exchanges

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 21st. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0333 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Credits has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. Credits has a market cap of $7.44 million and approximately $692,159.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005343 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000109 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 57.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000035 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en . The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

