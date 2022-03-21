CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) will report $5.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

About CRISPR Therapeutics (Get Rating)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CRISPR Therapeutics (CRSP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.