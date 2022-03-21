CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.67 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) will report $5.67 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CRISPR Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $16.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $330,000.00. CRISPR Therapeutics reported sales of $540,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 950%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $119.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 million to $727.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $198.94 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CRISPR Therapeutics.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CRSP. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $356,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,756,000 after acquiring an additional 10,438 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,371,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 1,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 17.4% during the third quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 14,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares in the last quarter. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRSP stock opened at $67.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $50.54 and a fifty-two week high of $169.76.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

