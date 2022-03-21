CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 54.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,464 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,479 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $1,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.2% in the third quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 11,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 33,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,803,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT grew its holdings in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 133.9% in the third quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $67.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 2.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $169.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.28% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The business had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 million. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current year.

CRSP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $117.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Brookline Capital Acquisition started coverage on CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $90.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.14.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

