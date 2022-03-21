Critical Comparison: Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) & Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) and Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Uniti Group and Life Storage’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Uniti Group $1.10 billion 2.96 $123.66 million $0.50 27.60 Life Storage $788.57 million 14.26 $249.32 million $3.16 42.52

Life Storage has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Uniti Group. Uniti Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Life Storage, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Uniti Group and Life Storage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Uniti Group 11.21% -5.79% 2.58% Life Storage 31.82% 8.50% 4.49%

Dividends

Uniti Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Life Storage pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Uniti Group pays out 120.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Life Storage pays out 126.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Uniti Group has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Life Storage has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Uniti Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.7% of Uniti Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.8% of Life Storage shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Uniti Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Life Storage shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Uniti Group has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Life Storage has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Uniti Group and Life Storage, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Uniti Group 1 0 0 0 1.00 Life Storage 0 3 7 0 2.70

Uniti Group currently has a consensus target price of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 31.16%. Life Storage has a consensus target price of $143.33, suggesting a potential upside of 6.68%. Given Life Storage’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Life Storage is more favorable than Uniti Group.

Summary

Life Storage beats Uniti Group on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Uniti Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Uniti Group, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis. The Fiber Infrastructure segment refers to the operations of the fiber business of the company, Uniti Fiber, which provides infrastructure solutions, including cell site backhaul and dark fiber, to the telecommunications industry. The Towers segment encompasses Uniti Towers, which acquires and construct tower-related real estate in the United States and Latin America. The Consumer CLEC segment is the operations of Talk America, which provides local telephone, high-speed internet and long distance services to customers in the eastern and central United States.

Life Storage Company Profile (Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

