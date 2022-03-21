Critical Survey: United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) versus Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) and Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for United Bankshares and Summit Financial Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 Summit Financial Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 10.48%. Given United Bankshares’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe United Bankshares is more favorable than Summit Financial Group.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Summit Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. United Bankshares pays out 50.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit Financial Group pays out 20.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 47 consecutive years and Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. United Bankshares is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit Financial Group has a beta of 0.43, suggesting that its share price is 57% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares United Bankshares and Summit Financial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $1.07 billion 4.49 $367.74 million $2.83 12.47 Summit Financial Group $142.62 million 2.39 $45.74 million $3.47 7.69

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Financial Group. Summit Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Summit Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 34.26% 8.23% 1.32% Summit Financial Group 32.07% 15.06% 1.34%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

68.2% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 34.1% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of United Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.2% of Summit Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Summit Financial Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About United Bankshares (Get Rating)

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts. Its loan products include commercial loans and leases; construction and real estate loans; personal, student, credit card, commercial, and floor plan loans; and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides credit cards; safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment and security services; services to correspondent banks, including buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 250 offices in Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

About Summit Financial Group (Get Rating)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. It offers a wide range of community banking services, including demand, savings, and time deposits, commercial, real estate and consumer loans, trust and wealth management services, and cash management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, construction and land development, residential real estate, consumer, and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

