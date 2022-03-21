Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.57.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCRN. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

CCRN opened at $22.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $856.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.83. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $30.40.

Cross Country Healthcare ( NASDAQ:CCRN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $640.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.54 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 52.08%. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 17,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $361,729.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Burns sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total transaction of $205,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 14,363 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,417,000 after acquiring an additional 64,390 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 131,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after acquiring an additional 91,085 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Cross Country Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 30,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

