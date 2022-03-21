CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Acquired by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,098 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 78.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 148.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 63.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CRWD shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $265.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.24.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.33, for a total transaction of $1,477,226.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total value of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 120,338 shares of company stock valued at $24,687,302. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRWD opened at $208.06 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.00 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $431.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.38 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 16.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. The company offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.

