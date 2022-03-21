Crown (NYSE:CCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $128.88

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $128.88 and last traded at $128.64, with a volume of 9763 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $128.12.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CCK. TheStreet lowered Crown from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Crown from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Crown from $138.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Crown from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.31.

Get Crown alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.61, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.42.

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.12. Crown had a positive return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Crown’s payout ratio is -18.97%.

Crown declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 22.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Crown news, Director John W. Conway sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.54, for a total value of $41,509.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $686,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,706 shares of company stock worth $1,684,110 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA increased its position in shares of Crown by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 133,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after purchasing an additional 44,500 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT increased its position in shares of Crown by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 38,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 15,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,132,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Crown during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Crown by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.