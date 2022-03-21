CryptEx (CRX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $509,488.12

CryptEx (CRX) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market cap of $509,488.12 and approximately $125.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptEx coin can now be purchased for $5.99 or 0.00014544 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,172.85 or 0.99903181 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00067915 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00022900 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0294 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002105 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00015462 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRYPTO:CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

