CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Price Target Cut to $50.00

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 65.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on CS Disco from $71.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of CS Disco from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of CS Disco from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CS Disco from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised CS Disco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CS Disco presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.46.

Get CS Disco alerts:

NYSE:LAW opened at $30.24 on Monday. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $25.99 and a twelve month high of $69.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.21.

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $33.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.59 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CS Disco will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lafair sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total transaction of $478,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in CS Disco during the third quarter worth about $11,970,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $331,000. Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CS Disco in the third quarter valued at $1,726,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,404,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of CS Disco during the 3rd quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

CS Disco Company Profile (Get Rating)

CS Disco Inc provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CS Disco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CS Disco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.