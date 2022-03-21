CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.67.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUBE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 262.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 101,763 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 16.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 61,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 118.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 374,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,334,000 after buying an additional 202,679 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth approximately $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CUBE opened at $50.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.27. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.30, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.44.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.80%.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

