Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) Shares Gap Down to $9.52

Cue Health Inc (NASDAQ:HLTH – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.52, but opened at $9.27. Cue Health shares last traded at $9.22, with a volume of 2,127 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.06.

Get Cue Health alerts:

About Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH)

Cue Health Inc is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc is headquartered in San Diego.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.