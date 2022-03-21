CUE Protocol (CUE) One Day Volume Tops $495.00

CUE Protocol (CUE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $89,111.71 and $495.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUE Protocol coin can now be bought for about $11.70 or 0.00027650 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CUE Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002364 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002017 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00046481 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,000.42 or 0.07091307 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,210.76 or 0.99762397 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00041030 BTC.

CUE Protocol Profile

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

CUE Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUE Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CUE Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUE Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUE Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUE Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.