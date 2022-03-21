Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $270.67.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Cummins from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total value of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock worth $1,018,276. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Cummins by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,751,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,846,000 after purchasing an additional 74,697 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,402,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,156,000 after acquiring an additional 135,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,823,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,408,000 after acquiring an additional 100,129 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cummins by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,197,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,257,000 after acquiring an additional 67,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after buying an additional 109,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $206.75 on Monday. Cummins has a twelve month low of $189.50 and a twelve month high of $273.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cummins will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.75%.

Cummins declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

