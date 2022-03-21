CumStar (CUMSTAR) Tops One Day Volume of $1,679.00

CumStar (CUMSTAR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CumStar coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CumStar has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. CumStar has a total market cap of $350,739.31 and $1,679.00 worth of CumStar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002036 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00045651 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,904.31 or 0.07034828 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,177.17 or 0.99739553 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.98 or 0.00041130 BTC.

CumStar Profile

CumStar’s official Twitter account is @Cumstar11

Buying and Selling CumStar

