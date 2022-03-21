Curate Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $783,117.00 (XCUR)

Curate (XCUR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Curate has a market cap of $9.37 million and approximately $783,117.00 worth of Curate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Curate coin can currently be bought for about $1.12 or 0.00002744 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Curate has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Curate Profile

Curate (CRYPTO:XCUR) is a coin. Curate’s total supply is 8,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,338,497 coins. The official website for Curate is curate.style . Curate’s official message board is medium.com/@curateproject . Curate’s official Twitter account is @curateproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CURATE is a style discovery decentralized app (DApp) i.e ‘blockchain smart contract enabled’ platform, which rewards you with digital tokens in the form of BTC, ETH and our own CUR8 tokens in return for users curating fashion styles. Fashion brands and retailers have partnered up with Curate to showoff their latest styles, raise brand awareness and increase their online sales. In return, Curate provides a trustless platform allowing users to feedback a curated collection of fashion styles for the community to discover. “

Buying and Selling Curate

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Curate should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curate using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

