CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Stock Price Up 6.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) shares rose 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 4,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 786,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

CVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on CVR Energy from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com cut CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVR Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.88 and a beta of 1.66.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVI. Towle & Co. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $7,482,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $6,370,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CVR Energy by 237.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 402,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after buying an additional 283,045 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 1,274.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 273,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP bought a new position in shares of CVR Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,086,000. 91.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

