CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 6.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 4,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 786,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.25). CVR Energy had a negative return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 0.35%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.18) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

