CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) Trading Up 6.5%

CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $23.24. Approximately 4,237 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 786,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.82.
A number of equities analysts have commented on CVI shares. StockNews.com lowered CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.38 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVR Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 57.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.
CVR Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CVI)
CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CVR Energy (CVI)
- Insiders And Institutions Buy Skechers U.S.A.
- Costco, BJ’s or Walmart: Which Stock Has the Best Price?
- Goodyear Tire Stock Price Going Back in Time
- After An Overdone Selloff, It’s Time to Sign for DocuSign Shares
- Sofi Financial Stock Looks Attractive Down Here
Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.