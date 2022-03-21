CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Shares Up 5.5%

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $133.09 and last traded at $130.18. 3,547 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.45.

Several research firms recently commented on UAN. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet upgraded CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.10%. This is an increase from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.95%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter worth $397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.45% of the company’s stock.

CVR Partners Company Profile

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

