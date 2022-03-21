CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN) Trading 5.5% Higher

CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Get Rating) traded up 5.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $133.09 and last traded at $130.18. 3,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 155,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CVR Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet raised CVR Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.99 and a 200 day moving average of $85.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.65.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $5.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from CVR Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.93. This represents a $20.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 285.95%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in shares of CVR Partners by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVR Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $397,000. 21.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN)

CVR Partners LP is a holding company, which engages in the nitrogen fertilizer business. Its products include ammonia and urea ammonium nitrate fertilizers. The company was founded on June 1, 2007 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

