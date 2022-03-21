CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC trimmed its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,037 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,757 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $8,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 89.6% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,420,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,519,284,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235,096 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 34.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,011,567 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,528,462,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in CVS Health by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,573,988 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,291,833,000 after buying an additional 4,468,246 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in CVS Health by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,153,024 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $946,446,000 after buying an additional 2,975,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,521,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.95.

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $105.90 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 68,482 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $7,361,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,488 shares of company stock valued at $16,066,075. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS Health stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $107.39. 4,672,914 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,941,687. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $104.96 and its 200-day moving average is $96.39. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $71.70 and a one year high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $140.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $76.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.01 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

