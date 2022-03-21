CWV Chain (CWV) Price Up 23.3% Over Last 7 Days

CWV Chain (CWV) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 21st. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. CWV Chain has a market cap of $10.52 million and approximately $9,653.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 23.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CWV Chain Profile

CWV Chain launched on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

CWV Chain Coin Trading

