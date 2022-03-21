CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CymaBay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.67 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.04 per share, with a total value of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBAY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

