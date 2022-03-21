CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.32) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics in a research note issued on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.32) for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.08 EPS.

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.08). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CBAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.25.

NASDAQ:CBAY opened at $3.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.54. The company has a market capitalization of $217.49 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 10.18 and a quick ratio of 10.18. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.67 and a 1-year high of $5.13.

In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, insider Dennis D. Kim purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 810.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 9,320 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

