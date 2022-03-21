Cytek BioSciences (NASDAQ:CTKB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $11.74

Cytek BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.74 and last traded at $11.81, with a volume of 20392 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.19.

CTKB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cytek BioSciences from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Cytek BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cytek BioSciences from $27.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cytek BioSciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.71.

In other news, CEO Wenbin Jiang sold 20,000 shares of Cytek BioSciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total value of $288,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.97 per share, for a total transaction of $113,435.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,168,400 shares of company stock worth $28,646,518 and sold 80,000 shares worth $1,112,000.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTKB. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the third quarter worth about $79,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytek BioSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,711,000. 25.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cytek Biosciences Inc provides cell analysis solutions. The company developed high-resolution, high-content and high-sensitivity cell analysis technology called Full Spectrum Profiling. Cytek Biosciences Inc is based in FREMONT, Calif.

