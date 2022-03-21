D. Scott Neal Inc. Has $9.25 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

D. Scott Neal Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,863 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 317 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises approximately 3.5% of D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. D. Scott Neal Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $9,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after purchasing an additional 102,335 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 495,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,441,000 after acquiring an additional 79,747 shares during the period. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,021,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 366,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,069,000 after acquiring an additional 52,688 shares during the period.
Shares of MDY stock traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $491.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,010,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,661. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $482.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $497.28. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a one year low of $452.36 and a one year high of $533.57.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
